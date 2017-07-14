Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation golf tourney set for July 21

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation is holding its 9th annual Par 4 Kids charity golf tournament on Friday, July 21, at the Lynnwood Golf Course in Lynnwood.

This tournament is a major fundraiser for the city’s Recreation Benefit Fund (RFB). The fund provides financial assistance/scholarships for children from low-income families, seniors and disabled adults who live in Lynnwood and wish to participate in healthy recreation activities.

You can help by participating in the tournament or making a cash donation to the foundation. Contact Lynn Sordel for more information at 425-670-5501.

Deadline for registration is Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $75 per person; $90 fee the day of tournament.

Online registration is here: www.lynnwoodparksfoundation.org/Par-4-kids-Registration.html