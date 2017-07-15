Man arrested after pulling handgun during Edmonds ferry line altercation

A 31-year-old Lake Stevens man who cut into a line of cars waiting for the Edmonds-Kingston ferry Saturday afternoon is facing a misdemeanor charge of displaying a firearm following a dispute with the motorist he pulled in front of, Edmonds police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, at around 1:30 p.m. the man cut in front of someone waiting in the ferry line “and that person took exception to that,” Hawley said. During the ensuing verbal altercation, the man displayed a handgun, and police were called, Hawley said.

While the man had a permit for the gun and didn’t actually point it at anyone, it’s against state law “to display it in a threatening manner,” Hawley added.