The 22nd annual Meadowdale Mavericks Youth Basketball Camp will run Monday-Wednesday, July 17-19, at Meadowdale High School.

The camp is taking walk-in registrations for K-9th grade boys or girls. Payment ($90 per child) can be cash or check (made out to ESD).

The schedule is as follows:

– 8-11:30 a.m.: K-4th grade boys and girls

– Noo-3:30 p.m.: 5-9th grade boys

– 4-7:30 p.m.: 5-9th grade girls