Meadowdale Playfields renovation project construction to begin Monday

Construction on the Meadowdale Playfields renovation project is expected to begin on Monday, July 17.

Although the construction zone will be closed to the public, several areas of the park will remain open during construction, including the northeast portion of the park and several features including restrooms, playground, picnic area and portions of the perimeter walkway.

Work on the project is expected to finish on Dec. 14.

The project will turn two soccer/multipurpose fields into synthetic turf fields, and add artificial turf infields to three softball/baseball fields.

The project was approved by the Lynnwood City Council on June 14, following approvals by the Edmonds School Board and the City of Edmonds, who are partners in the project. Synthetic fields will use crumb rubber infill, which was a long-debated item during the project’s development.

For additional project information, visit http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/City-Services/Engineering-Services/Public-Projects-and-Programs/City-Buildings-and-Facilities-Projects/Meadowdale-Playfields-Renovation.htm.