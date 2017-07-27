Meet the new Edmonds business: Studio Prominence

Business Name: Studio Prominence

Products and/or services: Professional cut, color, treatments and at-home care products. Massage and cupping therapy coming soon.

How long in business: Opened July 3, 2017

Background: “I am 25 and I have grown up in the Edmonds area most of my life,” said owner Adriana Blanchard. “I attended King’s High school until my junior year and graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High school. From there I moved to California and attended Fullerton College, where I expanded my business/management skills. I chose Edmonds as the destination for my first business because Edmonds is where my heart is. My number one goal is to connect with my community here in Edmonds and lend a helping hand in any way possible.”

Unique/interesting features about business: Studio Prominence offers consistent across-the-board pricing, 10 front row parking spaces and a flexible schedule beyond hours of operation. “We take pride in the attention we pay to detail as well as our customer service,” Blanchard said. “We are extremely excited to help our American Cancer Society by custom fitting wigs in a private suite and helping in any way possible to fight the battle alongside those in need.”

Contact information:

Phone: 425-967-3979

Email: Contact@StudioProminence.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/StudioProminence