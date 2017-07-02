In memoriam: David Byron Page

David Byron Page, age 73, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2017. Dave was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 1943, to Clarence and Donna Page. After graduating from California State University-Fullerton, he moved to Washington in 1966. He worked on a charter fishing boat; Weyerhaeuser as a choke setter, then a roofer before establishing a 40-plus year career in real estate.

Dave was owner of The Page Company in Lake City, Wash., and then Edmonds Realty. He also owned Edmonds Mortgage Company, Edmonds Escrow Company, Golden Home Builders Corporation and Washington United Investment Company.

His many achievements were: 1981 President of the Washington Association of Realtors and Director of the National Association of Realtors in 1982. He was awarded the Eddy Award in 1983 for top Washington State educator and Washington State’s Realtor of the Year in 1984. Dave was the 1985 Regional VP for Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington and Chairman for the education programs at the 1986 convention.

Dave was very involved in the Edmonds Community such as helping to establish the Underwater Park at Brackett’s Landing, raising money for the Edmonds Fire Department, volunteering on various committees at the Edmonds Senior Center, and a strong supporter of the City of Edmonds government affairs. His ultimate passions were his family and fishing on his boat in the Puget Sound and wherever the opportunity rose.

He is survived by his wife, Mindy; daughters, Emily Castellano and Gabrielle Lehmann; sisters, Teri Page Nelson and Carolyn Harris; Aunt Jana Taylor; grand-children, Charlotte and Ely Castellano; nieces, Kimberly Page, Tina Page, and Jordanne Page; nephew, Ian Page; and stepson, Patrick Tuter. A celebration of his life service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 8, 2017, at the North Sound Center at 404 Bell St in Edmonds followed by a reception.