How much should mayor, councilmembers make? Have your say at Aug. 14 public hearing

How much should members of the Edmonds City Council be paid? How much should the mayor earn? The City of Edmonds’ Salary Commission is seeking public input on these important questions of compensation.

The commission, a citizen agency charged with setting salaries and compensation for elected officials, has scheduled a public hearing and meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in the Public Safety Training Room, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Each person will be given up to three minutes to speak.

In addition, Edmonds rsidents can give online feedback by taking a brief survey at this link. Printed copies of the survey will

be available at the reception desk of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The survey will be open until Aug. 4, 2017.

In Edmonds, the mayor’s 2017 salary is $118,361 per year, plus benefits. Councilmembers earn $12,000 a year, plus medical insurance premium costs (for councilmembers only) or

the cash equivalent. The council president receives an additional $2,400 per year.

For more information, including a history of salaries for elected officials, visit www.edmondswa.gov/salary-commission.html.

Under city ordinance, the five-member salary commission must make a binding recommendation on compensation by Sept. 30. The citizen panel can consider many factors, including pay for elected officials in other cities of comparable size in the region, as

well as historic trends.