Music meets Art Walk on a perfect Edmonds summer eve

There was something for every taste Thursday evening as steel bands, improv jazz, world music, and standards from the Great American Songbook provided a rich musical backdrop to Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walk.

The waterfront was hopping to the island sound of steel drums as our local Steel Magic Northwest joined forces with Bram Brata from the Tri-Cities for what organizers say is the first annual Edmond Steel Drum Festival. The Senior Center parking lot was closed off for the event, which was attended by an estimated 100 toe-tapping fans.

Further uptown, the Hazel Miller Plaza hosted the Mark Lewis Quartet, who treated the crowd to improv jazz ranging from the energetic to the sublime. Virtuoso reed player Mark Lewis, front man for the combo, showed his brilliance on the alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, and then surprised the crowd with standup performance of an original piece on flute.

Other musical treats included the Melanie Brauner Celtic trio at Cole Gallery, keyboardist David Little at Sound Styles, and the rocking Blue Meadows band at Epulo, who covered the decades from Hendrix to REM.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel