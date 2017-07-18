Peoples Bank officer really digs Edmonds

Not one for traditional golden-shovel groundbreakings, Peoples Bank Chief Financial Officer Lisa Leslie Tuesday morning took the controls of a full-sized Komatsu excavator, turning over the first bucket loads of soil on what will be the new Edmonds Peoples Bank location, on the old Post Office site at 2nd and Main.

Clearly exhilarated by the experience, Leslie was asked if she’d quit her day job to do this full time. “In a heartbeat!” she responded. “But next time I’ll lose the office shoes and get a pair of proper work boots.”

People’s Bank will move across the street from its present location and occupy the corner space in the new building, a project of SpeeWest Construction, late next year.

“There will be two commercial spaces at street level plus covered parking in the street-level garage that will also include 10 additional stalls dedicated to the Post Office,” said Doug Spee, SpeeWest president. “Peoples will be in the corner space, and a restaurant yet to be chosen will occupy space facing Main Street, which includes a southwest facing outdoor dining patio. The upper two floors will offer 20 new residential apartments. Residents will have their own private entry lobby on Main and additional reserved parking in the garage.”

Spee expects the new building to be complete and ready for occupancy in late 2018.