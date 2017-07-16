Public hearing on updated plan for city’s water system set for July 18 council meeting

Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the draft updated plan for the city’s water system at the Tuesday, July 18 Edmonds City Council meeting.

The council will also be considering a resolution to designate the Edmonds portion of Highway 99 as a “residential targeted area” in order to implement the multifamily tax exemption program for developers who include 20 percent affordable housing units. (The Edmonds City Council approved such a program for Westgate area development in August 2016.) If the council approves the resolution, the public will have a chance to share their thoughts on the proposed designation during a public hearing Aug. 15.

Regarding the water system plan, the city is required to update and submit an updated plan to the Washington State Department of Health for review and approval every 10 years, to comply with current drinking water regulations. Prior to January 2017, the plan update and approval period was six years. The city’s last update was approved in 2010.

The goal is to meet the state’s regulatory requirements and to provide the city with a document to guide the planning, scheduling and budgeting of water system improvements, and to assist staff in maintaining a safe and reliable drinking water supply.

Also during the council meeting, staff will report on the city’s water use efficiency, including water conservation efforts.

Other items on the July 18 council agenda:

– Proclamation in honor of the 95th Anniversary of the Floretum Club.

– Reminder of Edmonds Cemetery Board’s “Walk Back in Time” event July 20 at the Edmonds Cemetery.

– A 2017 report from Students Saving Salmon.

– Report on historic informational panels for Yost Park and Waterfront Mills.

– Approval of appointments to the Tree Board.

– Council committee reports.

As part of the consent agenda, the council is scheduled to approve the following:

– May monthly financial report.

– Authorization for the mayor to sign utility easements and temporary construction easements at 7521 212th St. S.W. and 7525 212th St. S.W. for the 76th Avenue West at 212th Street Southwest intersection improvements project.

– Custodial Services Interlocal Agreement with Town of Woodway.

– Proposed changes to the city’s noise ordinance (see related story here).

– Second quarter 2017 budget amendment.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.