Pur Skin celebrates five years in Edmonds

Dozens of women lined up along 3rd Avenue Saturday afternoon, waiting for the doors to open for Pur Skin Clinic’s anniversary celebration of five years in downtown Edmonds.

Owner and provider Denice Schwind, PA-C opened Pur Skin clinic five years ago. In both 2015 and 2016, she was named by her peers as Seattle Met Magazine’s Top Dermatology Physician Assistant.

Pur Skin Clinic treatments include Botox cosmetic and dermal fillers, laser treatments, Ultherapy tissue lifting and body contouring and spa services.

You can learn more at www.purskinclinic.com.