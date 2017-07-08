Pur Skin sponsor spotlight: How to look great at any angle

Let’s face it, it would be great if the world would only see us at our “best selfie angle,” but this just isn’t reality. When we look in the mirror, we often concentrate on the straight-on appearance of our face that we see looking back at us. Of course we want to make sure we feel our most confident when our face is still and looking straight ahead, however this is not how the rest of the world sees us. People see us from the side view or our profile, from an oblique angle, and when our face is moving during facial expressions. Therefore, it is so important when receiving cosmetic treatments that your medical provider considers how your face will look from all angles to ensure an overall natural result.

We live in a 3-dimensional world and our cosmetic treatments must reflect that. Here is an example of a patient we treated at Pur Skin Clinic with our multi-dimensional approach to injectable treatments.

Real Pur Skin Clinic Patient:

Our patient is a 28-year-old woman who came to me complaining of what she described as a “double chin” and thin lips. She had never had dermal fillers before and wanted a natural, refreshed look in anticipation of her upcoming wedding. Here we outline the treatments and steps we look to give her an amazing bridal makeover. Her before and after photos are nothing short of spectacular!

First off, we noticed when looking at her from the front, the “double chin” she complained about is not all that apparent. However, looking at her profile we can see that she did carry some excess fullness under her chin that she felt she needed to slim down. To treat this, we used two vials of Kybella to eliminate extra fat in this area. Kybella is an injectable treatment composed of deoxycholic acid; a substance found naturally in body that destroys fat cells. When injected under the chin, Kybella can eliminate unwanted fat cells that contribute to a “double chin,” and best of all, the result lasts for years. Her jawline is now more chiseled, giving her a more defined appearance from all angles.

Next, when looking at her from both the front and from the side, we noticed that she had a bit of fullness around her lower face and jawline, giving the ever-so-slight appearance of jowling. This is a common complaint of women of all ages. Fullness on the lower half of the face can give the appearance of a more square or rounded face shape. Typically less volume in the lower face can give the more desirable “heart shaped” appearance resulting in a more feminine profile. To improve the contour of her lower face we placed one syringe of Voluma, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler, in her cheeks to gently lift her lower face and add the slightest amount of volume. If you were not born with high cheeks bones, Voluma will be your best friend.

Lastly, when evaluating her profile, we noticed that her chin was a bit retracted and her lips did not complement her overall facial structure. We conservatively used one syringe of Juvederm Ultra in her lips to hydrate her lips as well as adding a bit of volume to perfect her pout. We added some Juvederm to her chin to improve her chin projection and elongate her jawline.

Overall she appears slimmer and more refreshed just in time to say “I Do!”

— By Jill Kandora

Jill Kandora, PA-C is one of the medical providers at Pur Skin Clinic. She is a physician assistant who is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Jill is specialized in injectable treatments, such as Botox and Dermal Fillers, a wide variety of laser modalities, and general skin care concerns.