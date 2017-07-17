Are you ready to start ‘Taming Bigfoot’? Details coming this fall

Recently Bigfoot was spotted in Edmonds – in the Fourth of July parade.

According to the City of Edmonds, Bigfoot’s appearance “marks the early stages of a community competition called Taming Bigfoot Edmonds that will launch this fall.”

Led by a community steering committee developed through the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, community teams will form to compete in activities that help to shrink their carbon footprint, the city said. Prizes will be awarded to the team that reduces the most overall, along with awards in many other categories.

Visit www.tamingbigfoot.edmondswa.gov for details as they develop. Initial sponsors include Walnut Street Coffee and Campbell Auto Group.