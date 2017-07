Time to get out the buckets and shovels. The City of Edmonds will be hosting its annual sand sculpting contest Tuesday, July 25 at Marina Beach.

Form a team or build on your own. This is a free amateur contest open to all ages. Sign up at Marina Beach, 470 Admiral Way, at 10 a.m. Judging is at noon with awards (sponsored by former Nama’s Candy Store owner Pat McKee) at 12:30 p.m.

The contest will be held rain or shine.