Reminder: Raffle tickets now on sale for Harvy’s Bike Shop Nick of Time fundraiser

Harvy’s Bike Shop, located at 19920 Highway 99, Suite C, in Lynnwood, is selling raffle tickets for its annual fundraiser to support The Nick of Time Foundation.

Stop by now through July 16 for your chance to win a bike worth up to $350, a bike rack valued at $90 or a bike tune up worth $60. Raffle tickets are $5 or buy four tickets for $20 and get the fifth ticket free. Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, July 16.

The foundation helps foster awareness of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in children and young adults through education, legislation and cardiac screenings. Visit The Nick of Time Foundation website to learn more about SCA. Register for upcoming Youth Heart Screening at http://nickoftimefoundation.org/screening.