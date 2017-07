Join the Sierra Club’s Snohomish group for a summer picnic and ice cream sundaes, and learn about efforts to protect the Edmonds Marsh from 6-8:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

Tours of the Edmonds Marsh will be available.

Bring a potluck dish, if desired, camera and binoculars.

For more information, call Marjie at 206-240-1936 or visit www.sierraclub.org/washington/snohomish-group.