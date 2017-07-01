Resources for crabbers available on opening weekend

The Northwest Straits Initiative is educating crabbers to make sure their crab pot is not one of the estimated 12,000 lost in Puget Sound every year. Lost crab pots continue to capture crab with no one to harvest them, resulting in over 180,000 Dungeness crab killed each year. That is a lot of wasted crab not making it to the dinner table.

Lost crab pots can often be prevented by following the Northwest Straits’ checklist:

· Avoid marine transit and ferry lanes.

· Check tides and currents; avoid crabbing during strong tidal changes and currents.

· Make buoys more visible, add a second buoy or stick and flag.

· Avoid being cut by passing boats by using a weighted line to sink below the surface.

· Weight the pot so it does not move in high currents or tidal changes.

· Use one-third more line than water depth to allow for changes in tides and currents.

· Secure lid and escape panels with biodegradable cotton escape cord. This allows crabs to escape from lost pots after the cord degrades.

· Stay with the pot — a watched pot will bring home more crab.

This checklist can help ensure crab pots are set correctly and remain in place until harvest time. Crabbers can also find instructional videos, helpful apps, and additional resources to help keep their crab pots safe online at www.derelictgear.org.

Crabbers can be on the lookout for volunteers with the Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee at local boat launches the weekend of July 1-2. Volunteers will be providing educational materials and gauges for measuring crabs, and will available to discuss how to correctly set crab pots, so fisherman can catch more crab.