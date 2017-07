Police Chatter: Conversations & Coffee with the Edmonds Police Department is coming to the Perrinville neighborhood from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Bistro 76, 18401 76th Ave. W.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the goal is to bring business owners and citizens together to talk with police over coffee.

The list of police officers in attendance will be announced soon.