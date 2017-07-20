Scene in Edmonds: Annual Walk Back in Time honors Spanish-American War veterans

1 of 5

Veterans of the short-lived Spanish-American War of 1898 were in the spotlight Thursday during the annual Walk Back in Time event at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery.

Costumed members of the Edmonds Cemetery Board and some of their friends escorted visitors to designated grave sites, telling stories of five veterans from that time who are buried in Edmonds’ pioneer cemetery: Samuel Snow Atwood (1873-1950), George L. Bolduc (1878-1905), Charles Schlenker Iaeger (1860-1937), Peter Louie Murie (1880-1962) and Reuben Clifton Wieder (1877-1957).



— Photos by Julia Wiese