Photos Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club Food Bank raffle underway July 9, 2017 43 0 Lions Club volunteers set up at Fifth and Main during Saturday’s Art and Wine Walk, giving participants the chance to win one of 50 gift cards to Edmonds merchants, with all proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank. Lions Club members pictured, from left, are standing — Carol Robinson and Jim Forgey, and kneeling — Vern Woods. If you still want to by a raffle ticket, you can find them at the Saturday, July 15 Edmonds Museum Summer Market. (Photo by Larry Vogel)