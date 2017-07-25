Photos Scene in Edmonds: Playing pentanque at low tide July 25, 2017 60 1 Monday’s low tide in Edmonds provided perfect conditions for a game of petanque. According to Michelle Martin of the Edmonds Petanque Club, when someone in the club noted the very low tide for Monday, an email was sent to club members inviting anyone available to play in front of the Edmonds Senior Center — and 16 people showed up. “We had a lot of fun,” Martin said. “It is very different from playing onthe courts.” Plans are in the works to play again at low tide “and maybe have a tournament,” she said. (Photo courtesy Michelle Martin)
