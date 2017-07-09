It’s seal pup season: A reminder to stay 100 feet away from pups on beach

1 of 5

Seal pups are being born earlier than usual this summer, so it’s time for an important reminder: If you see a young seal pup on the beach, leave it alone and stay at least 100 feet away.

Rachel Mayer of the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group, a volunteer organization that responds to marine mammal sightings in King and Snohomish counties, said that typically newborn seals and mom/pup pairs show up in late July, but this year “the pupping season in this part of the Puget Sound appears to have begun a little early. A few very young, nursing harbor seal pups have been spotted resting around Everett and on Edmonds shores in June and July.”

Mayer notes that baby harbor seals are able to swim and dive within moments of birth, although as they grow and mature they will get better at both. “It can be surprising to learn that these seal pups are weaned at just one month of age,” she said. “While seals can sleep in water or on the beach, an uninterrupted nap for a young seal can mean the difference between life and death, as these youngsters spend the rest of the year learning how to find and catch food, rest, and stay safe from predators and danger!”

She adds that a very young seal “may not know enough to be afraid of humans or dogs, and every year this creates very dangerous situations for young seals when they are exhausted — or injured — by close contact with humans and pets in urban areas.”

You can visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group at www.skmmr.org for information on trainings and events. You can also call the local hotline at 206-695-2277 to directly report stranded marine mammals in King and Snohomish counties.

There is also regional hotline, for all of Washington, Oregon and California: 1-866-767-6114. Operators answering that line then pass along the report based on the maps put out by NOAA/National Marine Fisheries Service.

Mayer added this final thought regarding the photos from Bill Anderson: “I try to let folks know with great close-up photos like Bill’s, that the photos were taken with lenses/equipment that allowed the photographer to get clear shots without getting too close.”