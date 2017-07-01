Sno-Isle Libraries offers help to get ‘Beyond Bestsellers’

Grisham, Koontz, Rowling, Steel …

Been there, read that.

For readers who may even have the t-shirt, too, Sno-Isle Libraries has just the thing to break out of the bestsellers rut.

“Readers are always looking for something new without having to wait in line,” said Michelle Callihan, Managing Librarian at the Granite Falls Library. “It’s good to get outside your comfort zone now and then, but sometimes we don’t know where to start.”

To get the pages turning, Sno-Isle Libraries is enlisting its customers for help. The idea is to share favorite under-the-radar books as part of “Beyond Bestsellers,” the new community reading program that launched July 1 and runs through November.

“We’re inviting library customers to read along with us for the next five months as we discover new books,” Callihan said. “On the first of each month, we’ll explore a different theme, post reading suggestions on our ‘Bibliofiles’ blog and encourage customers to share their favorite titles.”

July’s theme is “Mysteries,” followed by “True Stories” in August, “Westerns” in September, “Horror” in October (“Of course,” says Callihan) and finishing up with Graphic Novels in November.

On the 15th of each month, Callihan and other library staff members will post comments, follow up with readers and share more information about what makes each theme unique.

“Each month, we will ask participants to create a list using the new catalog with 5-10 books they would suggest for each theme,” Callihan said. “Lists completed during the month may be featured on the blog on the last day of the month. Customers can vote for favorite lists by clicking the heart icon at the top of any list.”

The ability to create and share lists is a feature of the Sno-Isle Libraries online catalog launched this past winter. There are instructions on how to create lists. Participants should also be aware of all privacy settings in the catalog and that shared lists will be viewable by others.

“Readers should start a list title with ‘Beyond Bestsellers’ and then a subtitle,” Callihan said. “For example, if I create a list of cozy mysteries, I might title it ‘Beyond Bestsellers: Cozy Mysteries.’”

Registration to participate in “Beyond Bestsellers,” is free and online. Use the library’s Ask Us, Tell Us feature for questions and comments.