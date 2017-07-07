Sno-King Meaningful Movies to present ’13th’ on July 8

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents, “13th,” Ava DuVernay’s documentary exploring the loophole of the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery, “except as a punishment for crime” — resulting in mass incarceration of African Americans, from criminalizing black men after Reconstruction to today’s war on drugs. Showing will be 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Discussion will follow with special guest Cecelia Hayes, Equity and Engagement Manager of King County’s Department of Executive Services. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for social time and refreshments.