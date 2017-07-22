Sounder train to run Sunday afternoon for Mariners vs. Yankees game

Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic and take Sound Transit’s popular game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Everett at 11:15 a.m., arriving at Edmonds station at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the lines for the ticket vending machines going home by paying for the return trip with the purchase of a Day Pass. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.