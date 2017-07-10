Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of July 10

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato and cracked pepper mayo on grilled sourdough…with spinach salad or fries…$9.95
Chicken Gyro – marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita….with spinach salad or fries…$10.95
Fish Tacos – fresh wild Pacific rockfish, cornmeal breaded and fried, slaw, lime crema, salsa on flour tortillas…with spinach salad or fries…$10.95
Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with spinach salad or fries… $9.95
Cantaloupe Prosciutto Salad – fresh cantaloupe, thinly sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola, medjool dates, walnuts, red onion, spinach, roasted shallot-white balsamic dressing….$10.95
Salmon Cakes – fresh Copper River salmon cakes, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce …$13.95
Watermelon Gazpacho ……cup …$3.95, bowl….$4.95
Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95
Frosted Key Lime Cookie….$2.25
Bottled Water/Canned Pepsi…$1.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25
This week’s locations
Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Local Roots, Edmonds
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds
Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s
To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.