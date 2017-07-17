Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of July 19

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato and cracked pepper mayo on grilled sourdough…with orzo salad or fries…$9.95
Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich – chicken breast, prosciutto, fontina, spinach, tomato, lemon aioli, fried sage leaves on telera roll….with orzo salad or fries…$10.95
Bacon Cheeseburger – ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, jalapeno mayo on brioche bun…with orzo salad or fries…$11.95
Mexican Tuna Melt – albacore tuna mixed with mayo and pico de gallo, Colby cheese on grilled sourdough….with orzo salad or fries…$10.95
Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with orzo salad or fries… $9.95
Spicy Peanut Chicken Noodle Salad – shredded chicken breast, linguine noodles, snow peas, cucumber, bell pepper, carrots, napa cabbage, spinach, spicy peanut dressing, cilantro, green onion, peanuts, sesame seeds….$10.95
Penne a la Vodka – chicken breast, hot Italian sausage, vodka, heavy cream, marinara, penne, parmesan …$11.95
Chocolate Chip and Almonds Cookie …$2.25
Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95
Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25
This week’s locations
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds
Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SkyFair, Paine Field
To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.