Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of July 25

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95

Pastrami Pretzel Sliders – warm pastrami, muenster cheese, pickles, red onion, mayo and mustard on 2 pretzel slider buns….with green salad or fries…$10.95

Salmon Burger – Copper River salmon patty, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on brioche bun…with green salad or fries…$13.95

Cuban Sandwich – black forest ham, mojo pulled pork, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles on ciabatta roll…with green salad or fries…$10.95

Reuben – (Tuesday only) – corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled caraway rye….with green salad or fries…$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95

Mexican Steak Salad – sliced flank steak, corn-black bean salad, tortilla strips, chipotle crema, queso fresco, cilantro, grape tomato, green onion on romaine, lime-jalapeno dressing ….$13.95

Blackberry-Cream Cheese Swirl Brownie…$2.25

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s, Edmonds

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.