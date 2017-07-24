Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of July 25

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95
Pastrami Pretzel Sliders – warm pastrami, muenster cheese, pickles, red onion, mayo and mustard on 2 pretzel slider buns….with green salad or fries…$10.95
Salmon Burger – Copper River salmon patty, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on brioche bun…with green salad or fries…$13.95
Cuban Sandwich – black forest ham, mojo pulled pork, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles on ciabatta roll…with green salad or fries…$10.95
Reuben – (Tuesday only) – corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled caraway rye….with green salad or fries…$10.95
Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95
Mexican Steak Salad – sliced flank steak, corn-black bean salad, tortilla strips, chipotle crema, queso fresco, cilantro, grape tomato, green onion on romaine, lime-jalapeno dressing ….$13.95
Blackberry-Cream Cheese Swirl Brownie…$2.25
Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95
Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25
This week’s locations
Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds
Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s, Edmonds
To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.