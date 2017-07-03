Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of July 4

Week of July 4

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with Caesar salad or fries…$9.95

Reuben – corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled caraway rye….with caesar salad or fries…$10.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich – pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw on telera roll…with Caesar salad or fries…$10.95

Chicago Dog(s) – all beef, natural casing hot dog(s), mustard, relish, sweet white onion, dill pickle, tomato, banana peppers, celery salt on hoagie roll…with tater tots or Caesar salad….one hot dog….$6.95…two hot dogs…$9.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with Caesear salad or fries… $9.95

Indian Pepper Chicken Salad – Indian spiced chicken breast, cashews, grilled naan croutons, grape tomatoes, green peas, cucumber, red onion, cilantro on romaine, raita dressing….$10.95

Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Beef Stir fry) – sliced flank steak, roma tomato, red onion, french fries, aji chili pepper, soy/vinegar sauce, cilantro….with rice…$13.95

Cinnamon Sugar Cookie….$2.25

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi…$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5th and Main for Edmonds Parade *limited menu

Tuesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 6th and Bell for Edmonds Fireworks *limited menu

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.