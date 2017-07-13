Sponsor spotlight: No summer vacation for head lice

Head lice, unfortunately, do not have “seasons.” Just because school is out for the summer, doesn’t mean that lice take a vacation.

Summer activities are perfect breeding grounds for lice to crawl from head to head: sleepovers, camps, hanging out with friends on the couch watching movies…

Over 98 percent of head lice is transmitted from head-to-head contact where hair strands touch. Lice do not jump or fly — they crawl.

What can you do to prevent these unwelcomed summer guests?

– Keep hair tightly tied back in at least a pony tail, if not in braids or a bun;

– Use a mint spray on the outer layer of hair once tied back. In testing, lice ran in the opposite direction from mint as opposed to walking around other substances such as tea tree oil and rosemary;

– Avoid head-to-head contact as much as possible;

– Do weekly combings with a good lice comb for early detection and removal; and

– Be a friend and tell a friend. If you do have head lice, tell everyone that you have come in head-to-head contact with ASAP in case you unknowingly spread lice, and to minimize the chances of being re-infested. Wouldn’t you appreciate a heads up?

Lice Spies is a professional head lice treatment clinic specializing in head checks, treatment services and DIY products that are effective, safe, non-toxic, pesticide-free and all-natural. Conveniently located in Edmonds just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99, more information can be found at www.licespies.com.