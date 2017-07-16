Summer concert lineup at Hazel Miller Plaza July 16, 18

1 of 2

Here’s a reminder of upcoming Edmonds Arts Commission free summer concerts at Hazel Miller Plaza, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street, this week:

Tuesday, July 18, noon-1 p.m.

Leapin’ Louie Cowboy Comedy Show

David Lichtenstein’s Leapin’ Louie is a western comedy show featuring lots of physical comedy, trick roping, fancy whip cracking, juggling, unicycling and new vaudeville/alternative circus performance. For more information, visit www.comedytricks.com/wp.

Thursday, July 20, 5-6:30 p.m.

Mark Lewis Jazz Quartet

Gig Harbor native Mark Lewis is a well-traveled alto saxophonist and flutist who has created a large body of jazz music over the past four decades. He’s been a part of jazz scenes from Seattle and San Francisco to Rotterdam and Paris. His new album, “The New York Session,” features piano legend George Cables, veteran bassist Essiet Essiet, and drummer Victor Lewis. To learn more, visit marklewismusic.com.