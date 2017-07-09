Summer Concerts in Park series kicks off with Shakespearean mayhem

1 of 6

More than 300 eager Shakespeare fans gathered at City Park on Sunday afternoon for the first in this year’s Summer Concerts in the Park offering, William Shakespeare’s classic farce “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Performed by Seattle’s Wooden O Productions, the screwball comedy served up a healthy dose of Shakespearean fun, with mistaken identities, love triangles, bumbling villains, virtuous heros and plenty of madcap action.

According to Wooden O, “Much Ado About Nothing” was their first production when the group organized 25 years ago, and it seemed appropriate to reprise it to mark their silver anniversary. It will be performed in several outdoor venues during this summer, along with Shakespeare’s “Pericles,” a rarely-performed play set on the high seas. More information on Wooden O’s upcoming Shakespeare summer productions is available at seattleshakespeare.org.

The Summer Concerts in the Park series is put on by the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Arts Commission, and is sponsored by Lynnwood Honda and Acura of Lynnwood. All are free to the public. More information about upcoming performances, scheduling and locations is available on the City of Edmonds website.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel