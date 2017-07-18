Summer construction projects make for tough going in Edmonds

1 of 5

With paving overlays going on throughout the city this summer and a major intersection improvement project at 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West (near Edmonds-Woodway High School), motorists need to bring extra patience as they travel around town.

On Monday and Tuesday, many drivers were caught up in a pavement overlay project running along State Route 524/Caspers Street/196th Street Southwest, which is a main thoroughfare connecting downtown Edmonds to Lynnwood, Highway 99 and Interstate 5.

Westbound traffic can avoid the construction by turning left into 88th Avenue, right at the stop sign at 200th, left at the stop sign at Maplewood Drive, proceeding approximately a half mile to Main Street, and taking a right turn toward Puget Sound. Eastbound drivers can take a right on 7th Avenue, then a left on Main Street and up the hill to the Five Corners roundabout at 212th Street and 84th Avenue West. To avoid the 212th Street/76th construction a few blocks east, take at right on 84th Avenue West, then a left on 220th Street Southwest.

That will take you to both Highway 99 and Interstate 5, where you can head north or south.

And here’s an earth-friendly reminder if you’re caught up in the construction and are waiting for several minutes: Consider turning off your car to avoid engine idling and the resulting carbon emissions.

— Photos by Larry Vogel