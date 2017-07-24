Taming Bigfoot Edmonds seeking volunteers for climate action effort

Rumor has it that there was a Bigfoot sighting in the Edmonds 4th of July Parade. But this Big Foot was sporting a CO2 tattoo. And a Nissan Leaf was following him, surrounded by people wearing green t-shirts and carrying balloons with signs such as “go solar” and “bike.”

It’s all part of an exciting community-wide game coming to Edmonds this year, aimed at involving everyone in a team-based effort to lower their Big (carbon) Foot print.

While the actual contest won’t officially start until January, the Bigfoot Steering Committee is gearing up for a campaign this fall to get hundreds of community members to join this fun educational event.

Taming Bigfoot Edmonds is being launched by a steering committee made up of the City of Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee and Interfaith Climate Action. The steering committee has been working for several months now to develop the action plan and is now recruiting volunteers for tasks big and small, including logistics, communications, community and school outreach, and more.

Those interested can call 425-610-6414 or learn more through the website: www.edmondswa.gov/taming-bigfoot.html