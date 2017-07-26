Three die in Alderwood Mall Parkway collision Wednesday morning

1 of 2

Three people died in a collision reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. A fourth person in the vehicle, a 15-year-old girl, was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she is now in stable condition, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Alderwood Mall Parkway when it struck and drove underneath a parked semi tractor trailer. Three of the occupants died at the scene’ their age and gender was not immediately confirmed.

The road between State Route 525 and 164th Street Southwest was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, including during the morning commute.