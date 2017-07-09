Updated: Police seek suspect after two stabbed in Edmonds Sunday morning

Updated at 6:30 p.m. with additional details from police.



Edmonds police are seeking a suspect in the stabbing of two men Sunday morning at the Horizon Park Apartments, located across the street from College Place Middle School.

The victims were described as two Hispanic males in their 20s or early 30s, but police had not yet positively identified them, their relationship to each other or whether they lived in the apartment building, located in the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male of unknown age wearing a dark blue shirt and dark blue pants.

“it is believed that all parties knew or knew of each other,” Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said. “While the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, there is no belief that he is a danger to the community at large. If someone believes that they see the suspect they are asked not to approach and instead call 9-1-1.”

A K-9 unit from the neighboring Lynnwood Police Department was called in to initiate a track of the suspect, but was unable to locate him, McClure said.

Police were called to the scene at 10:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls. When officers arrived, they found one victim in the parking lot “with obvious trauma to his mid-section” from stab wounds, McClure said. Police then found a second victim, also with stab wounds, in an upstairs apartments.

Officers and emergency medical services personnel provided first aid and stabilized both victims, who were then transported to Harborview Medical Center and as of early Sunday afternoon were in surgery.

One victim is currently in serious but stable condition while the other remains in critical condition.

Apartment resident Marco Hernandez said he heard screams and came out of his apartment to investigate, then saw one of the victims laying on the ground. “His insides were out of his body,” Hernandez said, “so I just took off my shirt and put pressure on there.”

The 22-year-old Hernandez, an Edmonds Community College student who played football at Edmonds-Woodway High School, then began chasing after the suspect. “I could have caught him, but he was armed,” he said. Since he didn’t have a weapon, Hernadez said he “did the smart thing” and discontinued the chase.

Angel Malidore, who has lived in the apartments for nine years, said she went out onto her balcony after hearing a man screaming and very loud yelling in Spanish. “There was a man on the ground and there was a lot of blood everywhere,” Malidore said.

When the second victim was discovered in the upstairs apartment, the stairs were too narrow for a stretcher, so emergency medical personnel “had to carry him down on a sheet,” Malidore said.

“They were both in horrible pain,” she said of the victims. “It was awful.”