You can be famous at this year’s A Taste of Edmonds, when vocal and acoustic performers are invited to perform during an open mic session.

Sign up for your spot on Sunday, Aug. 13 on the Main Stage, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals and groups are encouraged “to sign up for a time slot and give it your all,” said Greg Urban, President and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Taste.

Reserve your spot now at this link.