Washington Kids in Transition to receive $10K from local insurance agency

Washington Kids in Transition will receive a $10,000 donation from Insurance Services Group in celebration of the agency earning a 2017 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award for demonstrating extraordinary volunteerism to make positive change happen in their community.

The donation will assist Washington Kids in Transition’s mission of providing basic needs to homeless children residing in Washington State, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers and transportation vouchers.

Insurance Services Group originally received $5,000 for Washington Kids in Transition through a submission process, and this year, Safeco offered agents an additional opportunity to help the causes they care about most. Trevor Campbell, president of Insurance Services Group, and Washington Kids in Transition had a story about positive community change featured on Safeco.com. Together, they were able to raise an additional $5,000 by their story being shared on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at least 50 times.

“We appreciate the community support to raise the additional funds and we are honored to be able to provide Washington Kids in Transition with an even larger donation,” said Mary Gardner, Safeco Insurance Northwest Region territory manager.

You can read their full story and more about the awards program at www.safeco.com/make-more-happen/winners.

Safeco’s Make More Happen Awards focus on non-profits in the areas of health and safety, education and civil service. Insurance Services Group was originally selected for a Make More Happen Award based on a photo and application demonstrating its commitment to Washington Kids in Transition.

Washington Kids in Transition will use the awarded funds specifically for their Snack Foods & Emergency Closest programs. The food is distributed on the buses for the children to take home, and the Emergency Closets program allows the organization to offer emergency staples to every school in the district. Emergency Closets consist of grab and go food, emergency clothing such as socks and t-shirts, hygiene kits and any special requests.