Free advice for small business owners through Edmonds Chamber July 25

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Washington Small Business Development Center on Tuesday, July 25 to provide small business owners with free business resources, research and advice. Only four appointments are available so be sure to reserve your place early.
The location is the Edmonds Chamber office, 121 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds. Appointments are available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The Washington Small Business Development Center is a network of business advisors, trainers, and support staff who operate from Washington State University, Western Washington University, several of the state’s community and technical colleges, and selected economic development agencies. The center provides in-depth, confidential, no cost customized one-on one business advising, business training and advisor assisted market intelligence.
You can reserve your appointment and learn more here.