What’s at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market this week? Apricots, lettuce and so much more

The summer season is officially here! The berries are ripening quickly as the sun continues to shine and warm the fields.

This week you will find plenty of raspberries, both golden and red, and even a few blueberries at the market. If you come early, you may even find some tayberries at either Hayton or Sky Harvest Farm. One of newest farms, Hima Nursery, will also have fresh berries along with a fun selection of locally grown shrubs and perennials! Check out their booth, and welcome them to our market, located across from Sandy and her Glass Flowers.

Also arriving this week are apricots and apriums! Whether you are looking for the tangy taste of the apricot, or the sweeter version of the aprium, we have both this week at the market. For those not familiar with apriums, they are a apricot-plum hybrid, with more apricot than plum. While you are picking up a few to enjoy, don’t forget some fresh cherries, now at the peak of their season! Bings and Rainiers are full of sweet flavor, perfect for snacking in the sun.

For those of you who have been asking — yes, the School Bus arrives this week. Gypsy Rows Farm will be making its first appearance of the season with plenty of heads of lettuce and other row crops. Darren and Janine will be joining Vince from Caruso Farm and Nate from Frog Song Farm with plenty of Snohomish County-grown row crops! Check out their peas, swiss chard, kale and so much more!

So come down and join us for the day. Have a mini donut to start the morning, or maybe a fresh pastry from Aura or Snohomish Bakeries. Pick up a treat for the afternoon from Pete’s Toffee, JonBoy, or Sweet Pearl. And don’t forget some meat to barbecue — whether it’s lamb, pork, beef or fish, we have what you need to enjoy through the week.

Finally, remember, because we love dogs as much as you, please leave your four-legged friend at home.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager