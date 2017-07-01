Where’s Waldo? Sixth annual search now underway at downtown businesses

It’s the 30th Anniversary of Where’s Waldo, and he will be hiding in businesses around Edmonds all during the month of July. Kids and adults alike have a great time exploring Edmonds in search of the red and white striped traveler.

Pick up a passport at the Edmonds Bookshop and start hunting for Waldo. Fifty local businesses are participating this year. so get out your comfortable walking shoes and get ready to go places you have never visited before.

Because these are local, independently-owned businesses the hours and days of operation may vary. Check www.edmondsdowntown.org for locations and hours.

The Sixth Annual Waldo search will culminate in a party and prize drawing on July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Edmonds Bookshop. A grand prize of a deluxe, boxed-set of Where’s Waldo books will be awarded to a lucky winner. Many other prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded too.