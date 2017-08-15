Cline Jewelers to honor memory of Kim Zirbes during Aug. 17 Edmonds Art Walk

During the Thursday, Aug. 17 Art Walk, Cline Jewelers is hosting an event in honor of longtime employee and friend to many Kim Zirbes, who passed away June 28 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
From 5-8 p.m., the featured artist at Cline Jewelers will Lynn McManus, featuring functional and whimsical fused glass art (one of Kim’s favorites). Another of Kim’s favorites — the Here and There food truck — will be on site as well.
During the evening, Cline Jewelers will be matching any donation, up to $2,000 in total, for ovarian cancer research.
A celebration of life for Kim Zirbes will be held Monday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center.
Kim was such an amazing lady. I’m still reeling from her passing. Thank you Andy and Kristin for doing this wonderful thing to honor her memory.
Kim was one of my favs – she remembers everything – always went above and beyond – I am so sorry to hear of her passing – she was a treasure to behold!
I am sorry for the loss of your wonderful employee. As an Ovarian Cancer survivor I appreciate your efforts to raise money for research and support an organization that is making a difference. Thank you for honoring Kim is such a meaningful way.
I’m so sorry to hear of her passing! She was such sweet lady and always greeted you with a smile.
I don’t come in that often but she left an impression on me and i’m glad to have known her.
Kim designed a remembrance ring for me, using gems I had inherited from my mom. She listened, put pencil to paper, and drew exactly what was in my head. She was as giddy as I was during the big reveal. I’ll only do something like that once, and I’m so glad it was Kim I got to share it with.
I’m so sorry to hear about Kim…I too met her when I walked into Cline’s with a box of my mother’s jewelry looking to create the perfect ring in her memory. Kim was amazing and I will treasure the ring she designed for me forever. I remember the day she slid it on my finger and the tears of joy she shed with me. Truly a wonderful lady. My love to her family.
I have only learned of Kim’s passing through this article, I am so very sorry to read this. Condolences to family and friends of Kim, including all at Clines.
Kim was a lovely person and I will never forget her.
Our lovely, talented cousin. May she rest in peace!
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of such a sweet and funny soul. All of my Pandora beads reflect her kind and thoughtful suggestions to reflect my own story. She will always remain with me.
I remember so many years ago – Her Grandmom Z, speaking so endearingly and with such love about the little girl, Kim. I’m sure you will miss her so very much. God Bless you all.
Kim designed at least a dozen items for me, from earrings to necklaces to a beautiful bracelet. I took her death hard, yet she and I had discussed it. I miss her terribly and so appreciate what Andy & Kristin are doing for all of us. Kim told me she wanted a celebration of her life–and that is what is being done. I will always miss her and have plenty of jewelry to remind me of her. In the future, Cline Jewelers will be my one-and-only jewelry store. My husband and I were lucky to bond with quite a few people there. See you soon!
I am so sorry and shocked to hear this. My Mother passed with ovarian cancer, so thank you for supporting research.
We would like to thank all of you for your kind words. We are amazed but not surprised by the the outpouring of love and support for Kim. With your help we raised $5705! Here is the link again for anyone that would like to donate in Kim’s honor. http://support.ocrfa.org/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1011770&pg=personal&fr_id=1050
Andy & Kristen Cline
I’m so sorry. I hate cancer.