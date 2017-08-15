Cline Jewelers to honor memory of Kim Zirbes during Aug. 17 Edmonds Art Walk

During the Thursday, Aug. 17 Art Walk, Cline Jewelers is hosting an event in honor of longtime employee and friend to many Kim Zirbes, who passed away June 28 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

From 5-8 p.m., the featured artist at Cline Jewelers will Lynn McManus, featuring functional and whimsical fused glass art (one of Kim’s favorites). Another of Kim’s favorites — the Here and There food truck — will be on site as well.

During the evening, Cline Jewelers will be matching any donation, up to $2,000 in total, for ovarian cancer research.

A celebration of life for Kim Zirbes will be held Monday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center.