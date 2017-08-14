From the Edmonds Mayor: Charlottesville and beyond

I seldom comment on national issues, but the wrong in Charlottesville and the resulting failure of leadership and national outcry this past weekend points out wrongs on so many levels.

Call them white supremacists, neo-Nazis, neo-nationalists, KKK or whatever; a large, well- organized group was in Charlottesville this past Saturday to deliver their message of hate, division and separation. The results caused riot and mayhem in that city, which then spread across the United States. And we once again have the tragic death of a U.S. citizen — Heather Heyer.

The scene in Charlottesville and resulting chaos across the country is all too reminiscent of the 1960s, when the same violence, hate, division and separation existed. We asked ourselves then, and should once again ask ourselves, to find the morality we expect of ourselves.

Let’s be clear: The incident in Charlottesville was at its root an example of bigotry and racism, and the death of Heather Heyer probably constitutes a hate crime. And let’s be equally clear: The underlying cause of the tragedy is the attempted resurgence of white supremacists.

Just as painful to watch was the lack of leadership at the top of our government by not being clear that what we all saw and experienced in Charlottesville is wrong.

Playing to your base is one thing, but not clearly defining what the nation saw in Charlottesville is, again, simply wrong. The pain of watching competing forces in the White House develop mixed messages causes dysfunction in our country and the international community. And it continues to puzzle us all.

I believe the United States is fundamentally a moral nation. It is time to once again reassert that morality. To continue adrift is not who we are.

— By Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling