Off Leash Area Edmonds is holding its 13th annual Halloween Howl Saturday, Oct. 7 at the off-leash dog park at Marina Beach.

Costume judging will be at 1 p.m. Costume categories include:

-Funniest

-Most Original

-Best Owner & Dog Combination

-Best in Show

There will be silent auction items for both humans and pets such as gifts from local stores, including Blue Collar Dog House, Gallaghers’ U-brew, Evviva Pizza, Glazed and Amazed, Hop Jacks, Seattle Barkery, and of course, Seahawk items.