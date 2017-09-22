Autumn sunshine makes Saturday Edmonds Museum Market magical

Join us this Saturday as we begin to countdown the market season. With only three markets left, it is time to stock up your market necessities for the holiday and winter seasons.

Our lamb, beef, pork and fish vendors will have plenty of meats for you to pick up this Saturday, or ask them about ordering more for the winter for a later pick up date. From our row crop farmers, you will find plenty of potatoes, onions and cabbages — perfect for autumn stews and home-style meals.

Another wonderful feature of our market, as you may already know, is our fine selection of locally made food to take home and enjoy. So many of these foods also make awesome holiday gifts, or great additions to gift baskets. Whether coffee from Middle Fork, a jam/jelly, barbecue sauce or even local honey, there is a great selection available to ponder or taste and take home.

With only three weeks of market left, it is also time to stop thinking about that fun pair of earrings, lovely-smelling lotion, or Seahawks-themed doll! Take advantage of these great items and so many more, and start your holiday shopping early. Whether shopping for yourself, that someone special, coworker or teacher, there is nothing like a unique, locally-made item to bring a smile to their face.

So, come out and join us this Saturday, open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring your shopping lists, for dinners and desserts, and don’t forget some flowers!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager