Car-bicycle collision sends Edmonds teen to Harborview

A vehicle-bicycle collision at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Edmonds Way and 95th Place West sent a 17-year-old Edmonds boy to Harborview with unspecified injuries.

“The 17-year-old was taken directly to Harborview, where doctors are still evaluating his condition,” said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley. “We have a representative at Harborview monitoring the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The Edmonds Police Department Traffic Unit closed off the eastbound lanes of Edmonds Way while they investigated the accident. The street was reopened to traffic at 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, described as an Edmonds resident in his 20s, stayed at the crash scene and called 911. No alcohol was involved.

— By Larry Vogel