City Council: In Edmonds, it will be Indigenous Peoples Day, not Columbus Day

The second Monday in October will be known as Indigenous Peoples Day in the City of Edmonds, according to a resolution unanimously approved by the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night.
The original resolution — proposed to the council by the Edmonds Diversity Commission — called for that day to be known as both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, with the goal of “providing a more balanced representation of our region’s cultural history.”
However, after hearing several speakers during the public comment period address the issue — some advocating for the Diversity Commission proposal and others asking that Columbus Day not be included at all — the resolution was amended by Councilmember Mike Nelson to limit the city’s recognition only to Indigenous Peoples Day.
“In a sense what we’re doing is, we’re still going to have a federal holiday as Columbus Day, still recognized by the State of Washington,” Nelson said. “But in this city we are going to simply recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.” You can see the entire resolution with Nelson’s amendments (indicated by strikethroughs) here.
Among those speaking against linking the two days was Jeff Stone, an Edmonds resident and Edmonds School District educator. “The legacy of Columbus is a legacy of murder, of torture, of genocide. Indigenous Peoples Day is not about that,” Stone said.
Presenting another point of view — in favor of recognizing the days together — were teenage brothers Ethan and Cole Sargent, both students at Meadowdale High School and members of the Tlingit tribe from Alaska.
“I see it as a way of reshaping Columbus Day,” Cole Sargent told the council. “I’d like it to be on the same day but I don’t want to replace it. I want to focus it more on the people who were here before Columbus and recognize them.”
Cole’s brother Ethan quoted from his history teacher, who stated that “Wars are not won with swords, they are won with words,” Ethan Sargent added that “trying to wipe out Columbus Day and pretend that this guy didn’t exist, it’s like trying to put a Band-Aid on a broken bone — it’s not going to work. I think that if we focus on treating this as an educational opportunity to restructure how we teach children, how we teach adults, how we teach everyone the real truth, the real history, that is how we are going to win this and how we are going to reach what we are looking for.”
– Approved a request for $41,000 in additional funding to complete construction on the Edmonds Veterans Plaza. The council action followed a detailed presentation from Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite on the history of the project and the current challenges facing the project, much of which we detailed in our report on last week’s Parks, Planning and Public Works Committee meeting here.
– Had a discussion on City of Edmonds Sustainability/Climate Goals, including costs and staffing required to fulfill the commitments contained in the climate change resolution approved by the city council June 27. Resolution 1389 supports Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling’s endorsement of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, calls on the council to rededicate itself to partnering for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction while maximizing social and economic benefits. The resolution also has elements that involve assignments to city staff and the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, and also sets renewable energy goals.
Several residents offered their support during the public comment period for continuing this work, stating that it is up to cities and states to take the lead on climate action because the federal government under President Donald Trump will not.
During the council discussion, Development Director Shane Hope said staff hoped to get more guidance from the council regarding several items, including “who’s expected to do what,” resources needed and timelines. The resolution calls for an annual report by 2018 on current municipal and community-wide greenhouse gas emissions, and a recommendation to the council for a GHG emissions target for near and long term by July 1, 2018. It also calls for an update to the city’s Climate Change Action Plan, plus development of a work plan for renewable energy goals by Nov. 1, 2018.
Staffing needed to do this work would include one full-time person at $88,0091 plus office equipment and benefits for the first year, with a half-time position thereafter, Hope said.
In addition, the resolution calls for the city to use 100 percent renewable energy for municipal facilities by 2019 and 100 percent renewable energy for the city’s community electrical supply by 2025.
Hope asked for clarification if the renewable energy for municipal facilities included natural gas and Councilmember Mike Nelson, who included the amendments on these items as part of the June 27 plan, said that natural gas was not included. Hope also asked if the deadlines for the above items were flexible and Nelson said they were.
A discussion on the community’s electrical supply will have to wait until Oct. 17, when Snohomish County PUD will attend the council meeting and provide an update on its renewable energy plans, Public Works Director Phil Williams said.
The council also approved as part of the consent agenda the Edmonds Police Officers’ Association collective bargaining agreement, as well as an interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District to continue a long-time arrangement to place up to three students into the Meadowdale Preschool program run by the Parks and Recreation Department.
It also:
– Heard Mayor Earling make a proclamation for Constitution Week in Edmonds Sept. 17-23, with Judy Lehman of the Daughters of the American Revolution accepting.
– Received a Snohomish Health District presentation by Interim Administrator Jeff Ketchel and newly appointed Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Beatty on updates, services and funding for the agency. Ketchel focused much of his report on how the health district is working to address the opioid epidemic in Snohomish County, and directed citizens to a new website created for that purpose: snohomishoverdoseprevention.com. Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, who chairs the health district board, demonstrated one of the agency’s new initiatives: a “lock bag” that allows people to safely secure their medications.
– Heard a biannual report on the city’s critical areas ordinance.
— By Teresa Wippel
Thank you to all Council members and City staff members for supporting completion of the Edmonds Veterans Plaza. Thanks also to Ron and Maria for their leadership to the planning and fund raising effort. Finally thanks to all who contributed, supported and worked so hard to make the project possible.
Thank you for reporting on this important resolution passed last night. Thank you to our Diversity Commission, most especially Diana White, who had the vision & did the leg work to bring this proposal forward. Thank you to the council members for voting to approve & recognize the many indigenous people who were here before Columbus.
Really? What does changing the Columbus Day name accomplish? Does it improve anyone’s life??????
One might equally ask whether Columbus Day improves anyone’s life.
We have days of celebration to underline the things we feel represent the best in us, or represent ideals we aspire to. Closer examination of Columbus’ life certainly underlines his bravery and tenacity, but it also reveals inept planning, brutal slavery imposed on the people he found, the virtual wiping out of an indigenous population, and a great deal of personal greed. Are these qualities we aspire to?
Jim Mizzy points out rightly that it is wrong to hold the past up to present-day standards. But at the same time, do we wish to hold up those past standards as ideals? In the case of Columbus, the story-book picture we all grew up with contains a great deal of myth and whitewash, so perhaps the question might be whether continuing to celebrate a myth is more valuable than exploring the reality, or whether maintaining a whitewashed picture is more valuable than exploring the full truth?
Columbus Day to Indigenous people day. The city council of Edmonds voted to take away Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous people day instead of having Columbus Day and Indigenous people day which is a good idea and promotes culture all around. This was the original proposal. Please give Mike Nelson a call to find out why he wanted to abolish Columbus Day. (425) 478-6207
As it was pointed out last night, Columbus Day is already a federal holiday, therefore no one has taken anything away from anyone. Edmonds has, however, recognized that there is so much more to the story of the colonization of this land and has decided to honor the original people of the land by adopting Indigenous People’s Day. We now have more choices and you are free to celebrate or honor as you please.
My thanks to the Edmonds Diversity Commission and the Edmonds City Council for their diligent work and consideration. I look forward to seeing what might come from this broader awareness and acknowledgement of our full history…. and not just the whitewashed version I was taught in school.
The original resolution — proposed to the council by the Edmonds Diversity Commission — called for that day to be known as both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, with the goal of “providing a more balanced representation of our region’s cultural history.”
This was a great idea. It brought cultures together.
Instead the council went to divide and REMOVE Columbus Day from City recognition.
The resolution was amended by Councilmember Mike Nelson to limit the city’s recognition only to Indigenous Peoples Day.
So what is the city of Edmonds missing here. It’s Columbus Day.
Yay. More useless virtue signalling.
I so agree with Jeff.
I appreciate the city rising above the narrow minds of those who cannot see the harm done to the indigenous in this country. To recognize that harm is the first step and I am proud to be in a city that takes that step.
Perhaps it would be more meaningful to actually work toward creating an indigenous peoples day at the federal level. We pay a federal lobbyist, right? Or to lose the celebrations of George Brackett who was not an admirable fellow at all though a very busy one. ( a truly local issue). But resolutions which are ,as this one is, useless because celebrating both Columbus and indigenous people on the same day is oxymoronic by definition, are just “feel goods” for the proponents, speechifying opportunities for Council, and accomplish little if anything. Indigenous People on Columbus Day? But working to have a real holiday celebrating our First Nation folks is hard work. And not the instant gratification that tagging it onto an existing holiday is.
It will take more than naming a day to honor Indigenous people to overcome the atrocities they have suffered. At the same time, it does not further the cause of honoring Native Americans by attempting to erase European history which also shaped this country. The next time City Council sets out in a wooden boat without a map or GPS to explore the wider world, perhaps they too will have a sense of the risk and accomplishment that the European explorers achieved in their lifetimes which are deserving of an historical account too.
To put it simply, our condemning historical figures because they did not act according to 21st-century norms is not only wrong but misleading. It also makes no sense. Why would you assume that people in the past ought to have behaved the same way as people today and why assume that everything we do today is better or all that different?
I agree with you, Jim. This makes no sense to me.
This is just ineffective Virtue Signalling. My favorite case of Virtue Signaling in the local area was when King County’s namesake was changed from being the first openly-gay Senator and First Man of the White House (i.e. President Buchanan’s lover), Rufus King, to Martin Luther King. Meanwhile Seattle is arguably the whitest of all top-tier cities in the US and the black exodus from King County is well documented. Folks of color who remain in this area continue to become nominally poorer too. The truth is, black folks and natives have a lot of political currency, but it’s all being spent on changing the names of things and policing speech instead of actually doing things to create equally. Japanese people weren’t treated very well either, but they didn’t cash in all their chips on having buildings, counties and holidays named after them. Virtue Signaling is a new pervasive form of Jim Crow that exacerbates a stratified society. Good Job Edmonds City Council.
It was Mayor Earling’s own highly touted Diversity commission which proposed what the commission felt was a proper name change to the council. The Diversity Commission was the appointment project of Mayor Earling. Obviously, it was only lip service to appear socially relevant, and garner headlines. If it was in vogue to promote blue, he would tout blue, if red, then red. The use of social issues to advance ones political reputation is so abhorrent.
To highlight the councils respect, or shall we say disrespect, for what the Diversity commission suggested, the council ignored their own commissions suggestion, and changed the name to what they personally felt was appropriate.
This only shows the arrogance of Council members, and displays that many of the commission’s started in Edmonds are for social appearance only. The feel good rhetoric makes good press.
The highlight of the article, is the new people to be hired by Edmonds, to tell you, the taxpayer that you contribute too much “green house gas” to the environment. Yet, that’s another person commuting, more City people running around doing whatever, probably another city vehicle, more printed documents, and to pay for it all, you will get higher taxes. But as government always displays, the most important thing is the growth of government itself, and a plethora of new regulations for you.
Maybe to cut down on green house gasses, Mayor Earling should not have made a one day trip to D.C. to talk to legislators, when an e-mail would have accomplished the same result. Oh, lest we forget, they already have another vital trip planned to D.C.. Reminiscent to Al Gore, flying around the world in his Gulfstream Jet, complaining about greenhouse gasses. (junk science)
If people in Edmonds are really concerned about the future of Edmonds, they should be more concerned why Mayor Earlings campaign was financed by $ 25,000 from a Chicago realestate association.
The Government told the Native American population, we know what is best for you, –you live here– on a reservation, we need to “control you”. Oh, and yes, we will take your land that you have been the stewards of for thousands of years. Edmonds, wants to take beach property from the Ebb Tide, just as they destroyed property belonging to the Reidy family, and confiscated beach property from the Dontos family. So, Mayor Earling, you and Council love to proclaim one thing, and then continue the same base practices as Government(s) always have…..take at will, we are the Government. As always, Government in it’s arrogance, always thinks it knows what is best for the individual!
Changing a name is at best symbolic, although the politicians in Edmonds got press from it, that is what is most important. Image over substance. Let the people of Edmonds see a change in behavior, or, any action to correct past wrongs…. that will never happen.
As all of this area belonged to the Native population before the white man. Maybe the senior center should be scrapped and become a Native “Salish” museum. Edmonds should donate the property to the Native Tribes. Right the wrongs of the past, it is all stolen property. The tribes were never paid for the property, it was taken.
Seattle Times picked this up also… http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/columbus-day-and-indigenous-peoples-day-edmonds-strikes-european-explorer-from-resolution/
I think the city council is looking for things to do to make them look productive and important. Are they looking to get headlines so they can feel like they are part of something bigger? There are more pressing issues facing us right now.. what about the massive drug crisis in the area? Do something worthwhile for once and stop pushing for nonsense like this….
Political correctness. Yuck!
I support the Council, and the amendment by Mike Nelson, to name the holiday Indigenous Peoples Day. Naming a holiday is a small, but still significant event. All Northwest coastal communities should honor the First Nations who were here before the European settlers.
Columbus was a great explorer no different than present day astronauts. He lshould be honored as such.
Have present day astronauts tortured, murdered and enslaved?
Could someone explain how naming things after people contributes to actual positive change? Jews, Japanese and Gays were all treated horribly, but were never patronized or placated with named holidays. All three of those aforementioned groups have higher income, longer life and more social stability than the average white man. Why?
This is all governing by virtue.
Those of you unfamiliar with it or new to the city I sight examples;
* Plastic Bag Ban – Edmonds is so virtuous, we’ve banned the evil plastic bag. (yet nobody can measure nor communicate any carbon footprint difference, now that we cut down more tree’s and utilize Asian factories to produce “reusable” bags and ship them across the sea to be distributed to Edmonds)
* Solar Power on top of Francis Anderson – Edmonds is so virtuous, we’ve deployed solar panels on city property. (Yet, we never hear of the benefits the city has received or how much money the co-op has made or lost)
* Paris Climate Accord – Edmonds is so virtuous we’ve agreed to the global climate initiative. (what impact does that have on our city? By Edmonds complying with this accord what specific benefit will the world receive?)
* Indigenous Peoples Day – Edmonds is so virtuous we’ve decided to rename a holiday. (anybody reading this has benefited from the discovery of North America by whomever did it and the carnage and pillaging of North America by settlers is of such a magnitude to simply replace the name of holiday is incredibly disrespectful to the Native Americans.)
This is lazy governing.
Sorry, I forgot.
If the City Council, Mayor and/or any other forward thinking official were on their game and this wasn’t some virtuous political statement, why aren’t we seeing proposals for an Indigenous People’s celebration weekend in Edmonds?
We have a taste of Edmonds that really isn’t, but facilities to host this even are available. Why isn’t someone proposing we create an event that would not only establish Edmonds as the home of Indigenous People’s Day, but bring cultures together in a revenue producing and positive manner?
Perhaps you might like to look at
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/jun/28/thailand-plastic-bags
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/aug/28/kenya-brings-in-worlds-toughest-plastic-bag-ban-four-years-jail-or-40000-fine
Great things often have little beginnings.
Nayhan, Ed seems to be saying increased use of paper bags in the the wake of a plastic bag ban are just as bad, environmentally, as the plastic bags themselves. Im from Maine and old enough to remember a campagne on the east coast that encouraged plastic bags because their use didnt require wood resources. Also, disposable plastic bags are really usuable, more so than paper. I reuse them all the time. The issue at hand is that the government isnt properly protecting the environment. In tort, the government would assess the damage of pollution, then levy a fee on the bags directly allocated to the cost of cleaning up said waste plus any valuation of environmentsl impact. Then government would grant a contract to clean it up, paid with collected fees. Pollution has a price. Government is supposed to set the price and let the market decide which bags. Banning things and forcing ppl to recycle is not effective.