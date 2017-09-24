City Council to hold interviews, pick consultant for Edmonds Marsh baseline study

If you are interested in the baseline study planned for the Edmonds Marsh, and you have free time this Monday and Tuesday morning, you are invited to sit in on council interviews with finalists for the work.

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote on the final selection during its Tuesday, Sept. 26 meeting. But before that, councilmembers will interview candidate consulting firms both Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25 and 26, at 9 a.m. The Monday meeting will be in the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St., and the Tuesday meeting will be in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of City Hall at 121 5th Ave.

A scientific study aimed at establishing 2017 baseline ecological conditions for the Edmonds Marsh was a key element of the council-approved Option M, aimed at addressing the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city’s Shoreline Master Program (SMP). Option M calls for a 110-foot fixed marsh buffer and a 15-foot setback. The option specified that any possible alternate buffer width would be derived from such a site-specific study, and would be subjected to a shoreline conditional use permitting process.

Also on the council agenda for Tuesday’s business meeting is a presentation on the Edmonds Historical Museum Annual Scarecrow Festival. That meeting will be followed by city council committee meetings, which are open to the public but are work sessions for the council and staff. The committees meet concurrently in separate rooms as indicated below.

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– Authorization to contract with James G. Murphy to sell surplus city equipment

– Ordinance amending Section 8.16.040 of the Edmonds City Code (ECC), regarding the speed limit along a section of SR-524. The agenda narrative notes that the speed limit along SR-524 from Edmonds Street to 88th Avenue is 30 mph, and increases to 35 mph from 88th Avenue to 76th Avenue. “The existing change in speed limit on SR-524 occurs within the horizontal curve west of 88th Ave.,” the narrative said. “Staff, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) concurrence, recommends the change in speed limit be moved east approximately 300 feet. This change should improve driver’s awareness of the reduction in speed prior to entering the horizontal curve.”

– 318 Howell Street Dedication. The agenda states that the city is currently reviewing a proposed development project that includes construction of a duplex at 318 Howell St. “The City’s Official Street Map indicates a 5-foot right-of-way dedication is required along the frontage of this development.” As a condition of development, the 5-foot right-of-way will be deeded to the City.

– Street Right of Way Dedication for 8632 184th St. S.W. The city’s official street map states that the desired width of the 184th Street Southwest right of way is 60 feet, and shows that a 10-foot dedication of right of way is required along the property’s frontage. Dedication requirements are addressed when a property redevelops, and the owner is proposing a 3-lot short plat there.

– Introduction of new franchise for Verizon – MCI, primarily to lay fiber optic cable in city right-of-way.

– Acceptance of an easement for an emergency fire lane as part of the Woodway Court II Plat

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– Budget approval and new Job descriptions for two employee positions: an environmental programs manager and a senior plans examiner. (This will also be heard during the Public Safety and Personnel Committee meeting.)

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

– Discussion of a Snohomish Regional Drug & Gang Task Force interlocal agreement amendment and a joint sergeant funding interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood

– Briefing on the assignment of Fire and EMS services to the newly approved Regional Fire Authority.

The city council business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.