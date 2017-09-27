City of Edmonds to offer fall rain garden tour and information session Oct. 7

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds Engineering and Parks Departments to tour municipal rain gardens along 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds on Saturday, Oct. 7

Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, the group will explore the process of designing, building and maintaining a rain garden, and see examples of key principles at work. Participants will receive a free copy of the Rain Garden Handbook and a list of local resources to take home.

Wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather — this event will happen rain or shine. Meet in the parking lot at Hickman Park at 23700 104th Ave. W. in Edmonds.

This event is free and registration is not required.