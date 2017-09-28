Cline Jewelers accepted for membership in the American Gem Society

Edmonds-based Cline Jewelers has been accepted for Retail Firm membership in the American Gem Society .

“We are proud to have Cline Jewelers join our organization,” said Scott Berg, CG, and President of the American Gem Society Board of Directors. “The staff at Cline Jewelers shares the American Gem Society’s commitment to consumer protection through ongoing gemological education and a high standard of business ethics. We encourage anyone shopping for fine jewelry to visit their store and see how they can help you find the perfect piece of jewelry.”

The American Gem Society has been dedicated to proven ethics, knowledge and consumer protection since 1934. Only one in 20 retail jewelers has chosen to meet the exacting standards required for membership. In addition to satisfying the American Gem Society’s criteria, including recertification on a yearly basis, members have shown a proven commitment to their community and the highest standards of ethical practice.

Cline Jewelers is located at 105 5th Ave. S. in dowtown Edmonds.